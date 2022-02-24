Bears bring home northwest district banner with championship win

The Vanderhoof Bears U15 Tier 4 team won the northwest district championship in Houston on Sunday

The Vanderhoof Bears U15 hockey team won every game over the weekend in Houston. The Bears won 15-0 against the Fraser Lake Hawks, also beating the Houston Flyers 5-1 on Saturday Feb. 19.

Vanderhoof went on to win the tier-4 northwest district championship 3-1 against Houston on Sunday Feb. 20.

Bears Captain Taylor Danielson said there were a couple of times during the championship game where it looked like Houston might catch up.

“We stuck with our game, pushed all the way to the end and got the win. They have some pretty good players on their team — but we were able to shut them down,” Danielson said.

“At one point during the last period they had a couple of good chances and definitely on the powerplay. We both really wanted that banner.”

Vanderhoof Minor Hockey Association Division Manager Suzanne Campbell agreed those were ‘excellent games.’

“Both of those games were really close. The skill level is very close. So even if 5-1 sounds like a blowout but it was not a blowout.”

Danielson said the banner from last weekend will hang proudly over the ice at the Vanderhoof rink — as the Bears gear up to face Elk Valley and Houston at the U15 tier four provincial championships that kick off March 19 in Vanderhoof.

“Some of us did have a champion party. It’s definitely exciting knowing that provincials are coming up here pretty soon,” Danielson said.

“Just be ready and be excited for some good games coming up. Come see us on the ice and see us score a couple goals.”

Campbell said she’s expecting a full-house for the tournament.

“I think the team is really excited and really confident.”

Because there are only three teams competing this year the championships will happen over three days. Opening ceremonies will be on March 19 with the gold medal game happening March 21.