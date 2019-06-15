Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Seventeen people have lost their lives in a bear attack in B.C. since 1986, according to statistics from the environment ministry.

One of those deaths was in the last three years.

Outside of the province, bears have killed 25 humans in the United States and Canada between 1997 and 2017, according to wideopenspaces.com.

These statistics come as the B.C. Conservation Officer Service announced it has recorded a record number of bear conflict reports made by residents to the provincial RAPP line.

READ MORE: Spring 2019 sees record number of bear conflict calls

More than 3,800 calls have been placed to B.C.’s RAPP line for black bear conflicts since April. That’s compared to the seasonal average of 2,400. A further 180 calls were for grizzly bear conflicts.

ALSO READ: Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Bears have injured a total of 222 people across B.C. between 1986 and 2018 with 50 recorded injuries between 2016 and 2018.

The number of complaints about bears, meanwhile, have gone up significantly.

Consider the average annual of complaints about black bears. Between 1992 and 1996, it was 8,280. Between 1997 and 2001, it rose to 9,017. Between 2002 and 2006, it rose to 11,785.

Between 2007 and 2011, it rose to 18,824. It has since dropped slightly, but it remains at a high level. Between 2012 and 2016, the number of complaints stood at 17,763. Between 2017 and 2018, it stood at 17,742.

Not surprisingly, the number of black bears killed through enforcement actions has gone up. Between 2007 and 2011, the average number of black bears killed stood 479. It rose to 525 between 2012 and 2016, and stood at 503 for the period 2017 to 2018.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

Just Posted

Fraser Lake business offers equine therapy to deal with life stressors

The idea is to have diverse businesses that provide more options to residents and tourists says Kim Watt-Senner

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal against Taseko permit near Williams Lake

On June 13, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

Most Read