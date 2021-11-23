Vanderhoof’s Megan O’Bee received the Beedie Luminaries scholarship and is encouraging other 12th graders in the community to apply as well. “Students should apply for Beedie Luminaries because it is more than just a scholarship. You don’t need to be the smartest or the best at anything. You only need to be yourself.” (Submitted photo)

Beedie Luminaries scholarship open for Grade 12 students in B.C.

Individual recipients will receive up to $40,000 towards their post-secondary studies

A recently graduated high school student from Vanderhoof is encouraging 12th graders in the community to apply for $40,000 individual scholarships.

“The Beedie Luminaries scholarship and mentorship program has been a life changing experience. Not only do you receive a scholarship, you also join a supportive family of other students,” Vanderhoof recipient Megan O’Bee said.

Ryan Beedie’s $50-million scholarship foundation will award 105 scholarships in 2022 and recipients will receive up to $40,000 each. This program is open to students planning to pursue undergraduate degrees or diploma studies at any public university, college or trade school in B.C.

In addition to receiving scholarship funds, recipients are also given access to mentors, Stay on Track student coaches, peer support groups, paid summer internship opportunities and access to the Beedie Luminaries online community.

“This year, in light of the labour shortage within the skilled trades sector, we would like to particularly encourage students considering a career in the trades to apply,” Ryan Beedie said.

In 2021, students from 26 municipalities across the province were awarded this scholarship. Among the recipients this year, 70 percent live in rental or social housing, 75 per cent come from single-parent or foster families and 35 per cent are the first in their family to attend post-secondary.

A virtual open house will be held Nov. 25 where prospective applicants can learn more about the program, ask questions and interact with current scholarship recipients. Students can follow Beedie Luminaries’ on social media for up-to-date announcements.

Students looking to apply for this scholarship online can do so at BeedieLuminaries.ca. Deadline for applications is January 13, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST. Successful applicants will be announced in mid-May 2022.

Meanwhile, the application period for Beedie Luminaries’ SPARK scholarship program for single parents will open in March 2022.

Beedie Luminaries is a registered foundation and non-profit society with the mission to “give students the opportunity to advance their education, achieve their dreams and inspire others.”

Vanderhoof’s Megan O’Bee received the Beedie Luminaries scholarship and is encouraging other 12th graders in the community to apply as well. “Students should apply for Beedie Luminaries because it is more than just a scholarship. You don’t need to be the smartest or the best at anything. You only need to be yourself.” (Submitted photo)
