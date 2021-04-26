This will be the second year the Bella Coola Valley Rodeo won’t take place due to the pandemic. (Michael Wigle file photo)

This will be the second year the Bella Coola Valley Rodeo won’t take place due to the pandemic. (Michael Wigle file photo)

Bella Coola Valley Rodeo cancelled for 2021

Club organizers say next year’s rodeo will be bigger and better than ever

For the second year in a row, the annual BCRA-sanctioned Bella Coola Valley Rodeo won’t take place this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“After careful consideration, the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club (BCVRRHC) has made the difficult decision to cancel our annual rodeo, scheduled for July 3 and 4, 2021,” the club announced Monday, April 26.

“In keeping with the recommendations and guidelines of our health authority, and out of concern and care for the safety of our community, sponsors, dedicated rodeo fans, and contestants, we are exercising an abundance of caution in dealing with the continuing circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

While the 2021 rodeo will not proceed, the BCVRRHC is working on plans for a number of smaller-scale activities and events to be held over the spring and summer months, in hopes of encouraging participation from across a range of equine-related disciplines, in addition to those related to the much-loved rodeo tradition.

Activities the club hopes to offer, in association with other local service providers, include gymkhanas, poker rides, schooling show/play day, a summer day camp program and a weekly youth group. All activities will adhere to provincial and local COVID-19 regulations, with reduced group size, and strict observation of social distancing protocols, the club noted in a news release.

“The club also plans to continue to use this time to attend to repairs and improvements at the Walker Island Rodeo Grounds, in anticipation of next year’s rodeo being bigger and better than ever. The Valley Ridge Riders would like to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors, and fans for your understanding and continued support. As always, it takes a community.”

Last month, the Williams Lake Stampede Association announced the cancellation of its CPRA-sanctioned rodeo which runs the same weekend as the Bella Coola Valley Rodeo.

Last week, the B.C. High School Rodeo Association announced the cancellation of its 2021 spring events in Dawson Creek, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Merritt and Clinton.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rodeo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lost for words:’ Grief, anger, generosity after COVID-19 kills Ontario girl, 13
Next story
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

Just Posted

This will be the second year the Bella Coola Valley Rodeo won’t take place due to the pandemic. (Michael Wigle file photo)
Bella Coola Valley Rodeo cancelled for 2021

Club organizers say next year’s rodeo will be bigger and better than ever

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

COVID-19 exposure identified in Fort St. James. (Image courtesy CDC)
Northern Health announces COVID-19 exposure at Fort St. James Secondary

Exposure occured April 14 - April 16, 2021

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

From left - Mikel Abbot, Alfred Schaefer and Peter Greene at the opening of their first Rural Leaf cannabis shop in Smithers in October, 2019. (File photo)
Rural Leaf Cannabis wants to set up shop in Fort St James

Public hearing set for Tuesday, May 4

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Most Read