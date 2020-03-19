Bev Playfair has resigned as Mayor of Fort St. James. (File photo)

Bev Playfair steps down as Mayor of Fort St. James

No further information has been provided for her resignation.

Mayor Bev Playfair of Fort St. James has resigned from her position.

Melany Helmer, chief administrative officer of the district told the Caledonia Courier on Friday, March 19 that Playfair officially resigned on March 10.

Council passed a motion this week stating they received her resignation.

Currently, Paul Stent is the acting mayor.

Due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has ‘strongly recommended’ that council wait to appoint a chief election officer or select a day of general voting, until there is more clarity on the virus, said Helmer.

According to the Community Charter, voting is supposed to be done withing six months after an elected official resigns.

“At this time it will be postponed until the ministry deems that this situation with COVID-19 has changed,” she said.

Helmer said she had no comment, when asked what her personal comments were in regard to Playfair resigning at this time.

The municipal council has four elected officials currently, enough for a quorum.

The Caledonia Courier has reached out to Playfair for a comment.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
municipal politics

Bev Playfair steps down as Mayor of Fort St. James

