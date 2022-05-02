BID Group partners with Canfor on Arkansas operation

BID Group announced a partnership with Canfor on Monday (May 2) on a sawmill modernization project for its Urbana, Arkansas operation.

Work on-site will begin in the third quarter of 2022.

Canfor Executive Vice President, North American Operations Stephen Mackie said the project will modernize the work environment for employees and “significantly increase” production to meet growing demand.

BID Group President and CEO Alistair Cook said this is the second large turnkey project announced with Canfor within the past year.

The company will manage, design, build, equip, install, and provide start-up services for the project. BID’s team will provide the design, engineering, planning, fabrication, and installation services for the project.

The company will also provide service, parts, consumables, and upgrades to sustain the plant’s operational life cycle.

BID Group has offices in 15 locations across wood processing regions of North America, including Vanderhoof.

READ MORE: Canfor permanently reducing production capacity at Plateau sawmill in Vanderhoof

READ MORE: Timber moving from Houston to Vanderhoof

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook

BusinessforestryUnited States