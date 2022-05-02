Canfor’s Plateau mill west of Vanderhoof. (File photo)

Canfor’s Plateau mill west of Vanderhoof. (File photo)

BID Group partners with Canfor on Arkansas operation

BID Group announced a partnership with Canfor on Monday (May 2) on a sawmill modernization project for its Urbana, Arkansas operation.

Work on-site will begin in the third quarter of 2022.

Canfor Executive Vice President, North American Operations Stephen Mackie said the project will modernize the work environment for employees and “significantly increase” production to meet growing demand.

BID Group President and CEO Alistair Cook said this is the second large turnkey project announced with Canfor within the past year.

The company will manage, design, build, equip, install, and provide start-up services for the project. BID’s team will provide the design, engineering, planning, fabrication, and installation services for the project.

The company will also provide service, parts, consumables, and upgrades to sustain the plant’s operational life cycle.

BID Group has offices in 15 locations across wood processing regions of North America, including Vanderhoof.

READ MORE: Canfor permanently reducing production capacity at Plateau sawmill in Vanderhoof

READ MORE: Timber moving from Houston to Vanderhoof

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

BusinessforestryUnited States

Previous story
Crown drops charges on one of four Abbotsford hog protestors
Next story
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

Just Posted

Canfor’s Plateau mill west of Vanderhoof. (File photo)
BID Group partners with Canfor on Arkansas operation

Fraser Lake CAO Rodney Holland and Fraser Lake Mayor Sarrah Storey outline their community forest plan. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
‘Logging of tomorrow’: Community forest helps Fraser Lake move forward

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No charges yet in Fort St. James trailer park murder investigation

University of Northern British Columbia’s Prince George campus. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC recognized as one of Canada’s greenest employers