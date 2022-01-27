A pair of Randolph Engineering Concorde teardrop sunglasses, in 23-karat gold finish with polarized American gray lenses, rest on a table at the company where they are made, in Randolph, Mass., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a pair of the sunglasses from President Joe Biden following their meeting in Switzerland this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne

A pair of Randolph Engineering Concorde teardrop sunglasses, in 23-karat gold finish with polarized American gray lenses, rest on a table at the company where they are made, in Randolph, Mass., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a pair of the sunglasses from President Joe Biden following their meeting in Switzerland this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne

Biden throws shade at Trudeau and Putin

U.S. president gave PM same aviator sunglasses as official summit gift as he gave Russian leader

President Joe Biden gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the same pair of aviator sunglasses last year he presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin a few months earlier at a summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The U.S. president, who is frequently photographed wearing aviator sunglasses, gave the 23-karat gold-framed pair to Trudeau at the Three Amigos North American leaders’ summit in November in a box stamped with the White House insignia.

Andrew Sabl, professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said giving the same gift to Trudeau, his closest ally, and Putin, arguably his greatest adversary on the world stage, was “awkward” for Biden, but probably the fault of the White House protocol team.

Trudeau declared the aviator glasses, worth around US$300, in the official registry of MPs’ gifts, along with a watch the U.S. president gave him at the summit.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for a response.

The polarized glasses were custom made by Randolph engineering, which supplies aviator shades to America’s air force and navy pilots.

Biden gave the same pair of polarized aviator shades to Olivia Rodrigo, star of “High School Musical,” when she visited the White House last summer.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Joe BidenJustin TrudeauPutin

Previous story
Quesnel RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Next story
13 more COVID-19 deaths in B.C. Thursday, cases still above 2,000

Just Posted

RCMP say the public should not approach Robert Hovestad, instead immediately call the police if they see him.(RCMP Photo)
Quesnel RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Maria Ayre sends a backhand shot on net during the Northern Capitals game against the Fraser Valley Rush. The game was planned to take place outdoors, but had to be moved indoors in Fort St. James due to high temperatures. (Aman Parhar Photo - Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Cougars, Northern Capitals play in Fort St. James

Brenda Gouglas. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James resident likes being informed by attending local government meetings

Levi Brewis, of the Mackenize Nordiques finishes just ahead of 100 Mile Nordics’ Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Young Nordics compete in Teck Northern Cup Race