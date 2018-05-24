Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Starting Saturday morning, a team of writers at Black Press Media will present a series to help readers get a better understanding of the controversial Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

The proposal has prompted plenty of political finger-pointing and some sharp questions about the economy and the environment. The series will look in-depth at the context in which this controversy has arisen.

READ MORE: Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

READ MORE: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds would back new pipeline investors

A Pipeline Full of Controversy will appear online and in Black Press Media print publications in the upcoming days and weeks.

It will provide an overview of the project and the long history of the Trans Mountain pipeline, and how it relates to a B.C. historical and environmental perspective.

We’ll look at the politics of the project and the positions taken by various parties and individuals, and examine the complex relationship the project has with First Nations and the wide variety of approaches they have taken.

The series will also explore the complex environmental and economic issues surrounding this deeply divisive project.

A story will appear online each day from Saturday until Wedesday – the day before Kinder Morgan’s self-imposed deadline to decide whether or not it will abandon the project.

We want to hear what you think. Share your thoughts with us in the comments on our websites and on our Facebook pages.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

