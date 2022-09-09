Blackwater mine closer to operation

Artemis Gold is one step closer to commisioning their Blackwater mine, signing a contract and partnering with Sedgman Canada for engineering, procurement and construction of their processing plant. (Photo courtesy Artemis)

Artemis Gold Inc. finalized a $318 million contract for the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and commissioning of the processing plant and associated infrastructure at the company’s Blackwater mine project, south of Vanderhoof, with Sedgman Canada Limited.

“The execution of the EPC contract for the process plant and associated infrastructure at this price is a very significant achievement by our team in the current economic environment,” said Steven Dean, Artemis chairman and CEO. “In partnership, we will work to finalize the design and engineering of the Blackwater project in advance of the start of major development activities. Blackwater is on track for the start of major construction activities in Q1 2023, following receipt of Mines Act and other permits in fall 2022, with commissioning in H1 2024.”

The first gold pour is expected in the third quarter of 2024, according to a release from Artemis.

Artemis continues to evaluate the potential to award additional construction packages under an EPC agreement type structure to further enhance the risk management of the total capital expenditure for Blackwater.