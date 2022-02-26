Karla Mitchell is the new Superintendent of Schools for District No. 91 (Nechako Lakes) effective August 1, 2022. (Black Press/file photo)

Board of Education announces new superintendent for Nechako Lakes

Karla Mitchell begins her new role as Superintendent of Schools for Nechako Lakes in August

The Board of Education announced the selection of Karla Mitchell as Superintendent of Schools for Nechako Lakes School District effective August 1, 2022.

The board said Mitchell stood out for her school-based experience as a teacher, vice-principal and principal as well as eight years of experience as Family of Schools Supervisor for the Chignecto Family of Schools.

In her current position of System Supervisor for Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) in Truro, Nova Scotia, Mitchell provides educational leadership and manages 65 schools, 1400 staff and 20 000 students.

Within the CCRCE she served as a programs coordinator where she was responsible for French programs, pre-primary, tech integration and youth pathways.

Mitchell completed graduate degrees in Educational Administration from the University of New Brunswick and holds a Master of Education in Curriculum Studies from Saint Francis Xavier University.

She is also currently auditing UBC’s Massively Open Online Course titled, “Reconciliation Through Indigenous Education.”

“I am genuinely looking forward to joining the experienced leadership team of School District 91 Nechako Lakes as Superintendent,” Mitchell said.

“Success for every learner will continue to be a priority and I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with staff and trustees in pursuit of this vision.”

Board Chair David Christie said hiring a Superintendent and CEO is one of the most critical responsibilities of the Board of Education.

“In selecting Karla for this role, the Board of Education recognized the outstanding leadership that she has offered to the CCRCE and we believe that she is the right candidate for continuing the excellent work our current Superintendent and staff have been doing in all aspects of our Board’s 2020–2025 Strategic Plan.”

The Board of Education thanked staff, administrators and partners for their “thoughtful contributions” and insights into the recruitment process — including building the candidate profile and participating in candidate interviews.

 

