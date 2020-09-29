Bob Motion wins by-election for Mayor

Official results were declared Sept. 29

Bob Motion wins by-election to become Mayor of Fort St. James. (Facebook photo)

Bob Motion has won the by-election for Mayor as per the official result declared by the Chief Election Officer. A total of 258 votes were counted, with Motion receiving 187 of the total.

2020-09-26 Preliminary Results for the Fort St. James 2020 By-Election

Posted by Fort St. James District on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Rob MacDougall and Motion ran for the position after Bev Playfair stepped down from the position in March this year.

During the two advanced voting opportunities on Sept. 16 and Sept. 21, Motion had a clear win, with 82 votes over the two days. Wheras MacDougall received 45 votes.

On the general voting day, Sept. 26, Motion took the lead with 98 votes, with MacDougall at 21 total votes.

Lastly, through mail in ballots, MacDougall received 5 votes and Motion received 7.

David Schroeter, Chief Election Officer announced the final results Tuesday, Sept. 29.

