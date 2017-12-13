Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

An improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning in Kamloops.

According to police, the bomb was detonated at about 7:05 a.m. on the shoulder of Dallas Drive between Hood Road and Sonora Road, near Monte Creek.

“The blast and resulting smoke and a small fire was heard and seen by a nearby resident who called the police,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“There is evidence of a vehicle being in the area at the time of the explosion.”

Shelkie says police are now trying to determine who was involved in this dangerous act.

“At this time, it does not appear that anyone was injured.”

If you have any information about this device and the resulting explosion, please contact Kamloops Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.