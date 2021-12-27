Bone-chilling temperatures set new records

Roads were relatively calm in Quesnel on Monday, Dec. 27 amid an extreme cold warning that ended later in the day. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Extreme cold warning ended

A frigid Monday morning was a record-breaker in Quesnel and Clinton according to preliminary data by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“We weren’t sure initially if a record would be beaten, but it was,” said meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

Quesnel saw its coldest Dec. 27 ever, dipping to -39.2 C. The previous record of -38.6 C was set in 1996.

South of 100 Mile House, Clinton registered -40.7 C.

Read More: Extreme cold blankets Cariboo Chilcotin, -35C in Williams Lake

Temperatures were also chilly on Dec. 26 in which 21 temperature records were broken across B.C. including Prince George and Bella Coola.

Bergeron said while temperatures were spectacularly bitter in Vanderhoof no new temperature records were set.

“It will be cold all week; however, the coldest is over,” he said, noting temperatures are well below normal across the province.

In Vancouver, where Bergeron called from, it appeared a new daily record was set on Dec. 27 after the temperature dipped to -14 C at the Vancouver International Airport. (YVR).

Extreme cold warnings were lifted for various regions of the province, including the Cariboo, Chilcotin, Stuart-Nechako, Bulkley Valley and North Thompson early Monday afternoon.

“Be careful out there,” Bergeron cautioned. “The risk of frostbite is minutes, so bundle up and cover up properly if you are going to be exposed to the elements.”

