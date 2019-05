The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Surrey after allegedly pulling a knife on another youth in a park Thursday.

“Witnesses who observed the incident followed and detained the suspect youth until police arrived, who then arrested the 12-year-old suspect,” Sgt. Chad Greig Greig said.

The boy was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey Mounties continue their investigation.

No one was injured.

