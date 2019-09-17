Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

The drug an eight-year-old consumed off a Kelowna classroom floor, causing the child short-term impairment, has now been identified as an illicit kind of benzodiazepines.

The class of medication, commonly called benzos, are psychoactive drugs used to treat a range of conditions, including anxiety and insomnia. Prescriptions can include drugs such as xanax, valium, ativan and clonazepam.

Overdoses caused by such drugs cannot be reversed by the naloxone, the antidote used widely to temporarily reverse opioid overdoses.

Jeremy Mills, father of Noah, said his son found the substance on the floor of his classroom at A.S. Matheson elementary last Wednesday, ingested it and was subsequently unable to speak or talk for hours.

The Grade 3 student was rushed to the hospital after consuming the substance, but multiple tests came back negative, Mills said.

The drug was able to be identified when it was found on the classroom floor of A.S. Matheson on Thursday morning and sent for testing.

READ MORE: ‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

“We were just glad to know what it was,” Mills said. “It’s a mixed reaction. I’m glad it’s nothing that requires post-medical care. There’s no detox or more procedures, so that’s good.”

While the results are much of a relief, Mills still has concerns about how the drug got into an elementary school classroom.

“From what we know it’s not laced with fentanyl, but it’s still an illegal street drug that shouldn’t be in the hands of an eight-year-old,” Mills said.

“What do we do to ensure this doesn’t happen again? It’s frightening to know this can happen,” he said.

The origins of the drug and how it entered the classroom remain unknown and Kelowna RCMP is continuing its investigation.

Police encourage anybody with information to contact the local detachment at 250-762-3300.

The principal of the elementary school spoke to the students in the class to ease the student’s return, help the young students understand the incident, and remind the children about safety around unknown substances.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Intelligence official’s arrest ‘unsettling,’ says top Mountie amid damage assessment

Just Posted

Annual Terry Fox run held in the region

Fort St. James held their annual Terry Fox run at Cottonwood Park.… Continue reading

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Bargain Basement moves to a new location

Photos: Community based thrift store provides necessary resources to residents

Vanderhoof athlete one in 100 chosen for the first RBC Training Ground national final

Speedskater Alison Desmarais is also the only northern B.C. athlete chosen for the event

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

20 day search for missing Labradoodle in Princeton, B.C. ends with tears of joy

The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

Most Read