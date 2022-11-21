Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles are stationed outside the Ocean Centre Mall where a serious incident left one person dead and another in critical condition, on Nov. 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BREAKING: 1 dead, another injured after incident at Prince Rupert mall

Prince Rupert RCMP and emergency services are on scene

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

One person is dead and another critically injured after a serious incident at Ocean Centre Mall.

Prince Rupert RCMP said they were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21).

When arrived, the two people were found.

“The investigation is unfolding and we are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence,” police said in a statement shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The mall remains closed for the day. Prince Rupert RCMP stress there is no threat to the public’s safety.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Prince Rupert RCMP confirms there has been an incident at the Ocean Side Mall in Prince Rupert downtown core just before 9 a.m on Nov. 21.

Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment said there is no threat to the public.

Second Street is cordoned off and emergency services are on the scene.

More to come …

