UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash, says RCMP

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

  • Dec. 10, 2019 7:15 p.m.
RCMP say there are no survivors following a plane crash on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening shortly after 6 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident happened near Ricardo Road, near the northeastern corner of the Island.

According to a social media post, it believed the plane did not strike any houses, but may have crashed in either the water or some trees.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

The red pin indicates an approximate area where a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening. Google Maps photo

