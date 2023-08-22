RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

BREAKING: Large explosion in downtown Prince George; public asked to avoid area

RCMP ask public to stay away from unfolding scene

An explosion in downtown Prince George has left an unknown number of people injured or possibly worse.

The blast occurred at about 7 a.m. at an abandoned restaurant called The Achillion near UNBC’s Wood Innovation and Design Centre. It was originally the city’s bus depot and is a very old structure.

“This incident is dynamic and information is changing rapidly. We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely,” Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement.

“The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available.”

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Street all the way down to Queensway.

The exact cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

More to come

