Matrix Savage Gathergood, pictured here in a 2011 file photo, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence in connection to a shooting at a Salmon Arm church Sunday. (Salmon Arm Observer file)

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Salmon Arm church Sunday.

Matrix Savage Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence.

Two men were shot at the Church of Christ at Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street on Sunday afternoon. One was taken to hospital, and is expected to recover, but Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed.

His son David told Black Press Media he believed the attack on his father was targeted.

RCMP are continuing to speak with witnesses, and access to the Church of Christ is still blocked off as forensic teams investigate the scene.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said police are “limited with the amount of information we can share at this time” as they gather evidence for the court proceedings.

“Additional resources have been called in to support the ongoing investigation, and officers will be looking at any and all previous investigations or interactions with the accused and the victims to determine their relevance to the ongoing fatal shooting investigation,” West said in a news release.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

READ MORE: Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

Gathergood appeared by phone at court in Salmon Arm Monday morning and remains in custody.

His next appearance will be on Tuesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP officer not at fault in Squamish crash that killed pedestrian: watchdog
Next story
Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Just Posted

MP Nathan Cullen to testify at oil tanker ban committee hearings

Senators travel to Prince Rupert and Terrace as part of fact-finding mission on Bill C-48

59 year old man missing in Prince George

He was last seen on April 12

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Search and rescue crews called in to find missing Fort St. James man

Jarett Sutherland last spoke to his mother on April 5

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Most Read