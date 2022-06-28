BREAKING: Multiple people injured after Saanich shooting near bank

Two people in custody, police searching for possible third suspect

UPDATE: Two people are in custody, police are searching for a possible third suspect.

Multiple people have been injured in what witnesses on scene are saying is a bank robbery at Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street near Pear Street.

The Saanich Police Department has confirmed there have been multiple injuries during a gunfire exchange. Two people are in custody while police are searching the area for a possible third suspect.

The department has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill Cross Road and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill Road.

Officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Witnesses in the area are reporting hearing what sounded like “at least 50” shots fired. Other witnesses are reporting hearing at least 15 shots. Police are asking people in the area to get inside.

Lily Hayward shuttered her windows and locked her doors around 11:30 a.m. after hearing fireworks-like rapid fire.

“I realized that it was definitely gunshots and assumed that if something was happening that it could be people with guns running,” the resident of the area said.

Within minutes she heard emergency sirens before fire and police crews arrived and quicker closed off the area.

“It was a bit unsettling,” she said noting that her roommate was shaken up about it.

“It was a lot of shots,” Hayward said, adding it sounded like two different kinds of guns – one firing rapidly and another that needed reloading.

“It really did sound like fireworks because of how fast it was going off and then how frequent it was.”

Unconfirmed reports that two officers have been shot.

Police and other emergency crews, including fire and ambulance, are on scene. Officers from across the region have been called in to help.

More to come.

