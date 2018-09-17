Conservative MPs Candice Bergen and Alain Rayes speak to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Parliamentarians return to the House of Commons today following the summer break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

An Ontario Liberal MP is crossing the floor of the House of Commons to join the Opposition Conservatives, saying Canada needs strong leadership on the economy and global issues.

Leona Alleslev made the stunning announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Alleslev argues the Trudeau government must be openly and publicly challenged, but to do that she must join the Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives.

“The leader of her majesty’s Opposition and his team have a firm grasp of the urgent issues we face as Canadians and the resolve to confront them, and it is my duty to align myself with those values,” she told the House.

“To my Liberal colleagues, thank you, but my oath is to country, not party, and my sacred obligation is to serve my constituents.”

Scheer welcomed Alleslev to the Conservative fold, making his new MP the critic for global security.

Alleslev has represented the new Toronto-area riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill since narrowly defeating her Conservative challenger by 1,093 votes in 2015.

Prior to politics, Alleslev served for several years in the Canadian military before joining IBM and Bombardier Aerospace.

As an MP, she has served on the immigration and defence committees and as chair of the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

The Canadian Press

