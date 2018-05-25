Two unions with members employed by CP Rail have voted to reject new collective bargaining agreements offered by the company. Phil McLachlan photo

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

Two unions with members representing locomotive engineers and singals workers has rejected a contract offer from CP Rail in the latest round of collective bargaining disputes between the two sides.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents train and engine employees, rejected the company offer by a margin of 98 per cent with a voter turnout of 77 per cent.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which represents signals and communications employees, voted down their offer by 97 per cent with an 89 per cent voter turnout.

CP Rail said it was disappointed with the vote results from both unions and will be meeting with both sides later Friday to discuss the next steps, according to a statement posted to the company website.

The unions must provide 72 hours strike notice before any job action can occur. A notice was issued a few weeks ago, however, CP Rail took the issue to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which asked both unions to vote on the collective bargaining offers presented by the company.

There are approximately 3,000 conductors and engineers represented by the TCRC. Approximately 360 signal maintainers are represented by the IBEW.

