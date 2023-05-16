The Bulkley River at Ebenezer Flats near Smithers is already exceeding its banks and is expected to reach a 10-year high May 17 or 18. (Marisca Bakker/Smithers Interior News)

Bulkley expected to exceed flood level and reach 10-year high this week

Skeena watershed on alert as flooding starts west of Terrace

The Skeena watershed, including the Bulkley River, is currently under a flood warning as unseasonably high temperatures have accelerated the spring melt.

“On the Bulkley River near Smithers… flows are expected to exceed the flood stage (>5.0m) today and may reach up to 10-year flow levels (5.4m) over the Wednesday-Thursday period (May 17-18),” B.C.’s River Forecast Centre posted today (May 15).

Low-lying areas are already seeing the Bulkley overflow its banks. As of yet, neither the Town of Smithers nor Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako have issued any alerts.

Meanwhile, the Skeena is already flooding low-lying areas of Terrace in New Remo to the west and Thornhill to the east.

Flooding on the Skeena River could reach a 20-year high as early as Wednesday, the flood warning said.

Thirty-seven heat records were set across B.C. on Monday, including in Smithers and Terrace, where the mercury hit 29.5 C, shattering a record that had stood in the Terrace area since 1925.

A statement from BC Hydro on Tuesday said power consumption in the province reached an all-time hourly high for May on Monday night, as people used fans and air conditioners to cool down.

Consumption hit 7,600 megawatts, and though temperatures have since cooled, the Crown utility said it expects above-average demand for the rest of the week.

– Files from Canadian Press

READ MORE: Northwest BC areas under flooding evacuation alerts

READ MORE: B.C.’s financial assistance application now open for 2023 flood damages

BC Flood

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smoky skies over Smithers caused by distant wildfires
Next story
Finding pet-friendly rental housing more problematic than ever in B.C.

Just Posted

Jordan Straight was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on Oct. 30, 2022. (Image courtesy of Terrace RCMP)
Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: Local State of Emergency for parts of Kitimat-Stikine due to flooding

A haze of smoke has begun to obscure the hills in the distance around Williams Lake on May 16, 2023 as Environment Canada issues a Special Air Quality Statement for north and central B.C. (Black Press Media photo)
Special Air Quality statement as smoke moves across northeast, central B.C.

Ferry Island on Monday, as the City of Terrace announced that parts of island have been closed off to the public, including the entirety of Fisherman’s Park, as water levels rise amid a record-breaking heatwave affecting the region. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flood watch issued for Skeena Region amid ‘unseasonable’ heatwave