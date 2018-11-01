Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP are not recommending travel on Highway 97 north of Prince George. Earlier in the day Thursday a bus carrying workers went off the road and several people were injured. DriveBC Webcam

A single vehicle bus crash north of Prince George sent several people to hospital, one with critical injuries, Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Craig Douglass, PG RCMP Communications NCO/Media Liaison Officer confirmed Thursday evening there were four or five passengers sent to hospital as a result of the crash, including the one critically injured person. All of the other passengers were either taken to Prince George, or to their work, he said.

Douglas described the vehicle as a bus carrying workers. He noted the roads were slushy, and that it had been snowing on and off all day when the incident occurred at about 3:45 p.m., however, the cause of the crash is unknown at this early time in the investigation.

“And it’s getting colder and the roads are getting worse,” he said. “We are not recommending travel at this time.”

DriveBC is reporting the incident happened 22 kilometres north of Prince George on Highway 97 between Mitchell Road and Summit Lake Road.

Douglass said the highway is opening to single vehicle alternating traffic, but will close again later for a while when they remove the bus from the ditch.

He said other reports stating there were 16 injured are not correct.

