Compass Card Vending Machine (TransLink)

Bus passes cancelled for 1,300 low-income seniors, people with disabilities due to system error

The passes have since been re-issued and will arrive sometime next week

Bus passes for nearly 1,300 low-income seniors and persons with disability were cancelled earlier this week.

“There was a system error over the weekend that affected a small percentage of BC bus pass holders and the ministry moved quickly to ensure uninterrupted access to transit,” said Shane Simpson, poverty reduction minister, in a statement on Thursday.

READ MORE: BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

B.C. seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie said the ministry contacted all 400 seniors affected by phone on Monday to advise them about the error and that a temporary pass could be picked up from the TransLink office in Vancouver or could be couriered to them.

“[The] only missing piece is if somebody had to pay for their bus ticket on TransLink – is there an ability to get reimbursed?” said Mackenzie. “These are small amounts of money, but when you’re on a limited income, five or six dollars for the daily pass could be a lot.”

TransLink confirmed new passes have been re-issued and are expected to arrive in the mail sometime next week.

Anyone needing to travel in the meantime can pick up a card from the customer service office at the Stadium-Chinatown Skytrain Station or call 604-953-3333.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes: Time to break up company
Next story
Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Just Posted

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited within the Stuart Nechako forest districts

BC Wildfire Service is implementing this prohibition because of dry and hot conditions in the forecast

Crash occurred three hours into aerial mapping flight

Second fatality victim identified as Amir Sedghi, an analyst with Precision Vectors

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Northwest plane-crash victim remembered as selfless member of community

Three people killed and one airlifted to hospital after a Cessna crashed north of Smithers on May 4

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

Most Read