A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years

Arnold Breitkreutz ordered to pay $3.1 million in restitution

A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.

Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.

Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.

The Crown had recommended a sentence of between 10 and 12 years to send a message to others who might try a similar scheme.

Justice Colin Feasby says Breitkreutz’s crime violated the trust of many of his clients, who felt a profound sense of betrayal.

He also ordered Breitkreutz to pay $3.1 million in restitution.

RELATED: B.C. businessman David Sidoo accused in $145 million US ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme

fraudLaw and justice

Previous story
Crews respond to multiple wildfires in northwest B.C.
Next story
Nuxalk gets $879K to re-establish historic Bella Coola/Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail

Just Posted

Smoke is seen rising from the wildfire near Takla Lake. Fire crews are responding to the fire which started on Aug.17 (Photo courtesy, Wilf Adam)
Crews respond to multiple wildfires in northwest B.C.

A logging road being built. (File poto)
Skeena region timber businesses amiss on road and fire safety: watchdog

In mid-August, the RCMP seized a large amount of counterfeit money from a Fort St. James home. (Illustration courtesy Unsplash)
Counterfeit cash seized in Fort St. James

A mother deer cleans her fawn’s coat with her tongue while walking through a 100 Mile House neighbourhood. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Conservation officer asks for mindfulness toward deer