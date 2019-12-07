The lock screen photo on the missing iPhone came from a maternity shoot of Evan Heslop and Shyanne Palmer. (Diane Palmer/GoFundMe)

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

A Campbell River mom is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen iPhone as it contains irreplaceable photos of her late son.

On Friday evening, Diane Palmer made a Facebook post about the theft of her daughter Shyanne’s iPhone.

Palmer explained in the post that her car was broken into in the parkade at the Royal Jubilee Hospital at some point on the evening of Dec. 5.

Campbell River resident Shyanne Palmer and her son, Ashton, have been staying at the Royal Jubilee Hospital to support her partner, Evan Heslop. He is recovering from a chainsaw accident that occurred at work on Nov. 28 and almost severed one of his legs, Palmer noted.

Heslop was flown to Victoria for surgery and Shyanne followed by car with eight-month-old Ashton. She had borrowed her mother’s car and left it in the hospital parkade overnight. On the morning of Dec. 6, she found it had been broken into and several items were missing.

READ ALSO: Single mom caught up in Langford rental scam could be homeless for the holidays

While most of the stolen items are replaceable, Shyanne was “devastated” when she saw that her old rose gold iPhone 7 had been taken, Palmer said.

The old phone isn’t worth anything to a thief, Palmer explained but it’s extremely valuable to Shyanne as it contains photos of her late son and Palmer’s grandson, Corbin, as well as recordings of his heartbeat. The phone also contains photos of her other son Ashton and of Shyanne’s late grandmother.

Hospital security told Shyanne there are no surveillance cameras inside the parkade, so she called VicPD and is still waiting for updates.

READ ALSO: House fire in View Royal sends one to hospital Saturday morning

They were just settling into their “new normal” in Victoria and dealing with Heslop’s injuries, Palmer said. The theft is just “more to manage.”

The family is hoping to spread the word because unfortunately, the phone hadn’t been backed up so unless it’s returned, the contents are gone for good. By Saturday afternoon, Palmer’s Facebook post had been shared by more than 270 people. She hopes that someone will spot it and get in touch with her to return it.

The phone has no case on it, but the lock screen photo is a picture from Shyanne and Evan’s maternity shoot, Palmer noted. If the phone is found, Palmer can be reached at (250) 204-1612.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

Banned from taking work involving young people for five years

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

Residents celebrate local businesses at annual parade

Photos: 2019 Moonlight Madness in Fort St. James

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Most Read