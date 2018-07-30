Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Pharmacies across the country could run out of EpiPens before the end of the summer, according to an update from Health Canada.

The agency had warned about a possible lack of the auto-injectors earlier this year, but said Monday that manufacturer Pfizer Canada “does not expect to be able to provide new supply until the end of August.”

According to the company, pharmacies could run out in the coming days or weeks because of a “manufacturing issue.”

EpiPens are the only approved auto-injectors in Canada, and are used to reverse life-threatening, anaphylactic allergic reactions by delivering a shot of epinephrine into the bloodstream.

Health Canada is advising people with expired EpiPens to still use them if they experience an anaphylactic reaction and then call 911.

