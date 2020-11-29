A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

The federal government has extended travel restrictions for non-U.S. visitors to Jan. 21 as the pandemic’s second wave surges around the world.

In a statement released by the public safety ministry Sunday (Nov. 29), the feds said they were once again prolonging travel restrictions first introduced in March. The restrictions clamp down on non-essential travel to and from non-U.S. countries.

The ban does not apply to Canadian citizens, permanent residents and essential travel. The latter group is exempt from quarantine, but returning Canadians must isolate for 14-day or face fines. Some individuals may also enter on student visas or work permits, while immediate family members planning to stay for at least 15 days can apply for an exemption to the travel restriction.

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel, which is set to expire on Dec. 21.

The federal government is also creating a framework to consider applications from high-performance amateur sport organizations seeking to hold international single sport events. So far, the immigration minister has granted four national interest exemptions to COVID-19 border restrictions for 1,300 professional athletes.

READ MORE: Professional athletes the main beneficiary of national interest exemptions at border

Coronavirus

Most Read