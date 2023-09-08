A year-long drug investigation by Kelowna RCMP led to the seizure of handguns, and drugs in B.C. and Alta. (Photo Kelowna RCMP)

Canada-wide drug smuggling operation taken down by Kelowna RCMP

A year-long investigation led to the seizure of drugs, guns and properties in several provinces

Kelowna RCMP has busted an interprovincial drug smuggling operation.

In June 2022, police started an investigation which led to the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs and a potential suspect. As the investigation progressed, RCMP learned the individual had ties to criminal activities in B.C., Alta., Sask., Man., and possibly Ont.

Police also learned that the suspect frequently traveled between major cities across those provinces engaging in numerous suspicious cash transactions with individuals previously convicted of drug and firearms offenses.

On Aug. 31, 2023, Kelowna Strike Force members arrested the suspect as he left a known stash location in West Kelowna. Search warrants were then executed in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Merritt, Calgary, Burnaby, and Chilliwack.

Police seized three handguns, one replica firearm, and more than five kilograms of controlled substances including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, and 11 kilograms of marijuana.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
AlbertaBritish ColumbiaCalgaryCity of West KelownaDrug bustEdmontonKelownaManitobaOntarioRCMPSaskatchewanTorontoVernon

