Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022. Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau says he is isolating and feeling OK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.

He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.

The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Take-home fentanyl tests could increase safer drug consumption in B.C.: study

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan with Sharon Greenway, a Newcrest Mining employee and Tahltan Band Councillor Rocky Jackson at Red Chris mine June 9. (Submitted photo)
B.C. Premier John Horgan makes historic visit to Tahltan Nation

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber caught fire near Kitwanga this morning. (Lawrence Wilson photo)
Truck hauling lumber catches fire near Kitwanga

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed HOC rejected bill addressing opioid crisis

The Cops for Cancer - Tour de North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Tour de North getting ready to hit the road again to benefit sick kids