A collaboration between Canadian, American and Australian law enforcement saw seizure of 4.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, hidden in a painting. (B.C. RCMP photo)

A collaboration between Canadian, American and Australian law enforcement saw seizure of 4.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, hidden in a painting. (B.C. RCMP photo)

Canadian, U.S. law enforcement seize 4 kg of meth encased in painting en route to Australia

Multi-jurisdictional operation sees Australian man arrested

Canadian, American and Australian law enforcement teamed up to hamper the international flow of narcotics after several kilograms of methamphetamine were found encased in a painting.

According to a B.C. RCMP press release Tuesday (Nov. 30), the multi-jurisdictional effort led to the arrest of an Australian man.

While conducting inspections, Canada Border Services Agency officers discovered suspected methamphetamine in a package destined for Western Australia, stated the press release. B.C. RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime team was notified and it, along with United States Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Australian Federal Police, removed the narcotics and replaced it with “a placebo” before sending it back on its way to Australia.

Upon entry in Australia, Australian Federal Police had the package delivered to Embleton, Western Australia. A search warrant was subsequently executed and the placebo drug package was found buried in a garden. In all, 4.1 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized by police and a 38-year-old man was arrested. He faces charges of “attempting to possess a commercial quantity of unlawfully imported border controlled drug” in contravention of Australian law, the press release said.

Insp. Jillian Wellard, operations officer for RCMP Major Projects team said the operation was successful due to international co-operation.

“Collaboration between international partner agencies is becoming increasingly necessary due to the globalization of crime,” Wellard said. “This file speaks volumes to the exceptional working relationships between Canadian, Australian and U.S. law enforcement in the battle against cross border drug smuggling.”

RELATED: Yukon’s illicit overdose death toll highest in Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Border Services Officerdrug smugglingRCMP

Previous story
Two trucking companies serving Vancouver port threaten to strike Friday
Next story
Snow-melt, rain to increase B.C. flood risk as 3rd storm moves in

Just Posted

The first ever fully net-zero home built in northern B.C. was built in Fort St. James. The town has become something of a leader in energy-efficient homes thanks to Northern Homecraft, a Vanderhoof company. (Photo Northern Homecraft)
Fort St. James homeowners leading the way with energy efficient homes

The 2021 Farmers’ Market season wrapped up in September. (Fort St. James Farmers Market Facebook photo)
Fort St. James Farmers’ Market eyes new vendors for 2022 season

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege) Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

Fort St. James Search and Rescue was assisting in the search for 28-year-old Janos Joseph who was found dead Nov. 29. (Fort St. James Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Missing person found dead in Fort St. James