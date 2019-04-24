Canfor curtailing operations across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment

Canfor is temporarily curtailing operations at all British Columbia dimension mills.

As per an April 24 press release, the curtailment announced will be effective from April 29, and the cause is low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre.

As a result of this curtailment, Canfor’s production output will be reduced by approximately 100 million board feet.

There is no information in the release about when the curtailment will be lifted.

Local 1-2017 President Brian O’Rourke said the union doesn’t feel good about this news.

“We heard today that they are going to be curtailing all their operations in B.C. and they are citing low lumber prices and high logging costs. They will be curtailing for one week,” he said.

He added that previous curtailments by Canfor in December, at the West Fraser mills, were all due to fibre and lumber costs as well. However, the union has no control over these curtailments.

“The union has no control when they say they are shutting down. We are hoping it will only be short term, a one week thing, and hopefully things will pick up and run as they did normally,” O’Rourke said.

Black Press has reached out to Canfor for a comment.

Canfor Corporation has 13 sawmills in Canada with the total annual capacity of approximately 3.8 billion board fleet.

More to come

With files from Blair McBride

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
