Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

You could see their ribs through an unshed winter coat. Their backs had dropped due to weight loss and poor muscle tone. Their teeth and hooves were uncared for making it difficult to move and eat what little food they had access to.

The BC SPCA is reaching out to animal lovers across the province to help with care costs for 42 neglected horses who were seized from a property near Vernon in March. Veterinary, boarding and other costs for the horses have now exceeded $70,000.

READ MORE: Horses, dogs and pigs rescued from Vernon property

“The animals have been in a legal dispute up until this point, but they are now legally in our care and we would like to ensure their treatment is completed as soon as possible so that we can find them all loving homes,” says Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA. She notes that some of the horses have already been adopted, while others are still in SPCA custody.

“There have also been nine foals born from mares who were pregnant at the time of the seizure and we are doing pregnancy testing on five more this week, so there may be additional horses who require ongoing care,” says Moriarty.

In addition to suffering from malnutrition, many of the horses required veterinary treatment for serious dental and hoof problems. “It has been challenging to provide the necessary treatment for these horses because many of them are very timid and fearful of human handling,” says Moriarty. “They’ve had to be sedated during treatments, which adds significantly to the veterinary and farrier costs.”

Your help is urgently needed – please visit spca.bc.ca/emergency to donate. To learn more about adopting a horse from the BC SPCA, please contact rescues@spca.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The SPCA has been caring for 42 horses seized since March as the matter remains before the courts. (SPCA image)

Previous story
RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia
Next story
Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

Just Posted

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Fort St. James resident is the Liberal choice for Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding

Dave Birdi is a former Fort St. James municipal councillor

Wet’suwet’en clan launches civil lawsuit against Coastal GasLink

Gidimt’en seeking damages and costs over destruction of logging road encampment and gate

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

CN train derailment cleared between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment mid-way between… Continue reading

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Most Read