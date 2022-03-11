Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty to co-chair Pierre Poilievre leadership campaign in B.C.

Poilievre said he plans to “give Canadians back control over their lives and make Canada the freest country on Earth.”

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is among three MPs named as co-chairs of Pierre Poilievre’s B.C. campaign for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on Friday.

The Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister Campaign pointed to Doherty’s experience in aviation business development and his involvement in international trade missions, industry conferences and regulatory panels.

Doherty was most recently named Special Advisor on Mental Health and Wellness in the Conservative Shadow Cabinet.

Also on the team are Tracy Gray, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country and a former Kelowna City councillor, and Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for Surrey-White Rock and former national revenue minister under Stephen Harper.

Poilievre said he is honoured to welcome these three conservatives as co-chairs for his B.C. campaign.

“They represent a cross-section of principled, thoughtful leaders in our party who command respect in their great province of British Columbia and share my campaign’s common-sense mission to give Canadians back control over their lives and make Canada the freest country on earth.”

Poilievre also promised to tackle “sky-high” housing costs in a statement posted on Twitter.

Proud to have @TracyGrayKLC @KerryLynneFindl @ToddDohertyMP leading our British Columbia campaign. Our plan will tackle #JustinFlation and the sky-high cost of housing and put British Columbians, and all Canadians, back in control of their lives. pic.twitter.com/3StlwTDbGt — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 11, 2022

Doherty had endorsed Poilievre in a statement posted on Twitter on Feb. 5 — calling the conservative leadership candidate an ‘incredible Member of Parliament” who “works tirelessly for his constituents” and Canadians.

I’m honoured to count @PierrePoilievre as a friend & colleague. He’s an incredible Member of Parliament who works tirelessly for his constituents & CDN’s, he’s a proud husband & father of two. He was born & raised in Southern Alberta. I’m proud to endorse him. #PierreForPM https://t.co/N93hu0HZW6 — Todd Doherty (@ToddDohertyMP) February 6, 2022

The endorsement came after the Conservative caucus decided to replace Erin O’Toole as leader of the Conservative party on Feb. 2. In a media release that day Doherty wished O’Toole well and thanked him for his service.

Doherty said he would reconnect with grassroots members and colleagues to determine the best path forward.

“Whenever the next election is called, Canadians can rest assured that Conservatives will be ready to take Justin Trudeau on and win.”

