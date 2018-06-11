Vernon’s Lake City Casino workers were among the Gateway Casinos employees who voted 93.1 per cent in favour of striking last week. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Members of the BC Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) working at casinos are petitioning BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) today asking them to ensure fairness in wages and working conditions at casinos across the province.

Workers from several BC casinos gathered outside the BCLC office in Vancouver for a rally at 12:30 p.m. with BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. After the rally, a delegation entered the office to deliver hundreds of petition cards signed by casino workers to the BCLC.

“Casino workers from across the province have had enough,” says Smith. “We are appealing to BCLC to help ensure fairness across the gaming industry.”

“When companies like Great Canadian Gaming and Gateway Casinos rake in billions of dollars year after year but refuse to pay workers a living wage, there is something wrong with the industry,” Smith continued. “We’re asking BCLC to step in and fix the problems in the gaming sector — starting with the way workers are treated.”

Over 400 BCGEU members at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver have been on strike since May 11, 2018, and over 675 workers at Gateway Casinos in the Okanagan (including Vernon’s Lake City Casino) voted 93.1 per cent in favour of striking last week. Over 1,000 staff working at Gateway’s Grand Villa and Starlight casinos in the lower mainland are also in bargaining with their employer.

See related: Gateway Casino workers ready to strike

“Casino workers are asking for fair wages, benefits and respect on the job,” says Smith. “It’s the staff who make their casinos profitable and they deserve to share in that success.”

The petition, signed by hundreds of casino workers across the province, states as follows:

“Gaming in B.C. suffers from poor management, disrespectful workplace atmosphere, low public perception and confidence, exploitative working conditions and excessive secrecy.

In light of this, we demand that British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) provide:

Immediate intervention to take responsibility for the conduct and management of gaming on behalf of the government as set out in the Gaming Control Act by

Ensuring a fair and speedy resolution to the labour dispute at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver; and

Enforcing fairness across the entire industry.”

BCGEU represents thousands of casino workers in the province. BCGEU members are working in table games, as slot attendants, cashiers, in the count room, kitchen, security, guest services, theatres and maintenance.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Just Posted

Thousands of dollars of damage done to trees and signs

RCMP reports major property damage outside of school

Highlighting Fort St. James tourism during B.C.’s Tourism Week

As the Government of British Columbia and industry representatives recognized Tourism Week… Continue reading

Treaties used to divide and conquer

Nak’azdli Chief raises concerns about Lheidli T’enneh First Nation treaty

Pope Mountain Arts acts as hub for community creatives

Arts council has a place to call home

Draft principles for relationships with Indigenous issued

Principles set to guide daily work of government employees

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Recent graduate encourages other adults to get Dogwood Diploma using Adult Upgrading Grant

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Most Read