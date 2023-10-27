Cat found abandoned, surrounded by feces in Lower Mainland apartment

An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)
An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)
An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)
An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny, abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment. (BCSPCA)

A cat, surrounded by “piles of feces, vomit stains and dried puddles of urine,” was found abandoned in a Lower Mainland apartment recently and the BCSPA is looking for donations.

An emergency alert from BCSPCA Friday (Oct. 27) says an animal protection officer was recently confronted with the “heart-wrenching scene of neglect” when seeing the ginger Persian cat, now named Danny.

“The cat’s eyes were dull and lifeless from days without food or water. He didn’t even have the energy to follow as his rescuers entered the apartment. He’d exhausted every ounce of strength meowing at the door, hoping someone would hear,” reads the posting.

BCSPCA says Danny had been fighting for his survival in the darkness of the apartment. The toilet bowl was dry, along with empty cat food containers. The officer found several clumps of matted, oranged fur mixed in with feces around the apartment.

“The piles of feces suggest he was alone for more than 10 days. With his litterbox overflowing Danny had been using the bathtub to preserve some of his dignity.”

Danny was severely dehydrated and needed to be stabilized at the veterinarian hospital overnight. He had to be sedated during a grooming session while a team shaved away the matted fur that had been pinching the skin across his body.

BCSPCA the matted fur removed from his body was almost half his mass in size.

He has since been put on a re-feeding plan as he had been surviving off very little food.

“As he has begun to feel more like the cat he really is, Danny has started to reveal his adorable personality. He’s become a big love-bug, relishing snuggles with those who care for him and treats whenever they’re on offer.”

There is currently an ongoing investigation involving Danny and the BCSPCA is unable to provide any further details.

READ MORE: Cat with eye tumour rescued in South Okanagan

BCSPCABreaking NewsCats

Previous story
Whirling disease closes lakes in Kootenay and Yoho National Parks
Next story
Top safety tips for Halloween and trick-or-treating

Just Posted

The Murray Ridge Nordic Trails after a fresh grooming during the 2022-23 winter season. (Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society photo)
Stuart Lake Nordic Ski Society to host work bee, prep for snow

A landscape painting by Pat Gauthier. The artist will have some of her paintings and art cards available for purchase at the Fort St. James Craft Fair on Nov. 18 and 19. (Pat Gauthier photo)
Fort St. James’ famous craft fair event to take over high school Nov. 18, 19

District of Fort St. James council includes Coun. Kris Nielson, from left, Coun. Jennifer Howell, Mayor Martin Elphee, Coun. Judith Friessen, and Coun. Corbett Boschman. (District of Fort St. James website photo)
Fort St. James District council receive draft of Official Community Plan

Steve O’Hara of Gibraltar Mine and event MC, from left, stands with Sean Rapai, Chu Cho Environmental , Louella Ramirez, Centerra Gold, Wesley Chingee, Centerra Gold, Vincent Chingee. Centerra Gold) and Tim Antill, EMLI, to hand over the Metal Mining Category Award for work done reclaiming an area of the mine. (B.C Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation photo)
Mt. Milligan Mine and Chu Cho Environmental receive mine reclamation award