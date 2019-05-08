Category 2 open fires are now prohibited within the Stuart Nechako forest districts

Category 2 fires now prohibited in Prince George and the Stuart Nechako forest districts, until further notice.

Due to dry and hot conditions in the forecast, Category 2 Open Fires are prohibited within the Stuart Nechako forest districts, in the Prince George Fire Centre starting today.

In a May 7 release from the ministry of forests and BC Wildfire Service, this prohibition is being implemented to prevent wildfires that are sparked by Category 2 burns. The prohibition is going to stay in effect until further notification.

The following is prohibited — open burning of any material which is piled or unpiled, smaller than two metres high and three metres wide and stubble or grass fires, over an area smaller than 2,000 square metres.

This prohibition, however, does not apply to Category 3 fires or to campfires that are a half metre high by a half metre wide or smaller, as per the release. The ban does not extend to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone who lights a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area. While having a campfire, the person responsible also needs to have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

Here is a poster explaining the different categories of open burning – http://ow.ly/UMwb30oEI9q

The Category 2 prohibition applies to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise. BC Wildfire Service is also requesting the public to check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

“Anyone who is found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket of $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible met be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs,” stated the release.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation call 1 800 663-5255 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and road closures and air quality advisories go to www.bcwilfire.ca

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Most Read