CGL workforce will gradually increase to 650 workers by end of May

In a May 21 news release, Coastal GasLink provided some construction updates. (Coastal GasLink photo)

Coastal GasLink officials said they are anticipating workforce numbers to increase to approximately 650 workers towards the end of May, with work focused on environmental monitoring and field work, grading, grubbing and site preparation, to position the project for pipe assembly and installation later this summer.

In a May 21 news release, the pipeline company provided a project update. Officials said pipe deliveries by rail and truck have continued, with 297 kilometres of pipe delivered to-date.

“A key focus for the near-term is managing erosion and sediment control to protect local waterways from run-off, and planning for additional site preparation activities,” the news release stated.

As each worksite and accommodation is ‘unique’, officials said that they are working closely with Northern Health and contractors to enhance the health and safety program and implement site-specific plans in accordance with government guidelines.

Coastal GasLink’s medical service provider, International SOS, is helping ensure workers are healthy and fit to work through enhanced health screening measures.

The Omineca Express has reached out to Coastal GasLink to know more about the enhanced health and safety programs amidst the virus pandemic.

Over the next couple of weeks, work will continue on the Vanderhoof, Huckleberry and P2 Lodges, and to reconfigure 9A Lodge.

The Huckleberry Lodge is in section 7 of the pipeline route which spans from the south of Houston to the north of Morice Lake. Whereas, both P2 and 9A Lodge are in section 8 of the pipeline’s route which encompasses north of Morice Lake to Kitimat.

For Vanderhoof specifically, work is going to continue on the Vanderhoof Lodge close to the municipal airport, which is section 4 of the pipeline’s route.

This section (4) encompasses 93 kms from the north of Prince George to northwest of Vanderhoof. The prime contractor is SA Energy Group.

At this site, there is one workforce accommodation at the Vanderhoof Lodge. Additionally, there is a short-term workforce accommodation site at a lodge named 5B, closer to Prince George.

Vanderhoof Lodge’s construction is progressing. In terms of upcoming plans, contractors will be preparing for the summer mainline pipe installation. There is ongoing erosion and sediment control occurring, and workers will be building access roads as well.

Meanwhile, in section 5 of the pipeline, which is north of Vanderhoof to south of Burns Lake, the entire route has been cleared.

There is one workforce accommodation for this section called Little Rock Lake Lodge. It’s located in Nadleh Whut’en, adjacent to Fraser Lake and there are currently 14 workers living at that lodge.

More to come.

Most Read