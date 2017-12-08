Charges laid against three after viral Vancouver Island school fight

Three young men have been arrested for assault and a fourth is expected to be charged in relation to a fight that occurred between a group of students from Cowichan Secondary School on Dec 4.

A statement from the RCMP said the youths had a number of conditions placed on them as a result of the charges, including that they abstain from contact with the victim and each other, and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Several apparently pre-arranged fights broke out off of school grounds between groups of students from the school on Dec. 4.

At least one of the fights was filmed on cell phones by several bystanders and placed on social media.

The police and school officials have been studying those videos as part of their investigation.

Police were also sent to Cowichan Secondary School on Friday morning after anonymous threats were made on social media.