Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)

Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries at a Victoria hotel pool Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Hotel Zed, in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, for an incident at the hotel’s pool involving a child.

According to a tweet from the Victoria Police Department, the child was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones right now,” the hotel wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

More to come.

