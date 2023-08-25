Citizens protecting their homes from fires should not be treated like criminals: MLA Rustad

John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Thursday he is joining Conservative Party of B.C.

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad is asking the government not to criminalize people who are moving firefighting equipment in areas severely affected by wildfires.

Rustad’s statement comes after BC Wildfire Service’s complaints about people moving critical firefighting equipment such as sprinklers, hoses, pumps etc. to protect their homes.

“First off — my thoughts are with people on the ground who are dealing with fires and in danger of losing everything. Also, I want to thank our brave firefighters who are on the front lines right now,” Rustad wrote in an Aug. 23 statement.

“I strongly encourage everyone who is able to do so, to evacuate to safety. It’s the safest choice,” said Rustad who is also the leader of the Conservative Party of BC.

“That being said, I can tell you exactly what’s going through my mind if I’m living in North Shuswap right now — how do I keep my family safe, and how do I protect our home and our livelihood?

“Every British Columbian deserves to be able to protect their community, and their home. Frankly, I don’t know many rural British Columbians who haven’t helped put out local wild fires at some point or another, with friends and neighbors.

“The reality is, there is a wealth of practical firefighting knowledge in rural communities. We have to trust people to do what’s right — BC’s government shouldn’t be treating these citizens like criminals. Especially when they’re using common sense and helping to successfully fight back fires.

“Government shouldn’t be trying to force British Columbians into compliance. We have to trust experienced everyday people to have common sense and make the decision that’s best for them.”