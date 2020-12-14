CNC tuition going up by two per cent for 2021-22

The College of New Caledonia faces increased costs due to COVID-19 and less international revenue

Tuition will go up for College of New Caledonia (CNC) students next year.

CNC’s board of governors approved a two-per-cent increase to both domestic and international tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-22 academic year during a Dec. 11 board meeting.

The decision focuses on affordability for students while addressing anticipated costs, as well as COVID-19 financial pressures, according to a news release from CNC. For a domestic student in 2021-22, a university transfer course will cost $288.76 per term, an increase of $5.66.

“This modest increase is consistent with the Province of British Columbia’s tuition limit policy,” CNC president and CEO Dr. Dennis Johnson said in the release. “CNC’s fiscal planning is conscious of costs for students, which is why the college’s tuition remains one of the lowest in the province.”

The tuition and fee changes are part of CNC’s annual budget process, which is now underway and is expected to conclude in April 2021.

The college says it anticipates regular increases in utilities and supplies every year, and COVID-19 has added costs for the day-to-day services for students, while declining international revenue has also created fiscal challenges.

“Our goals through the budget process and our tuition changes remain clear: to support students while ensuring the sustainability of our organization,” said Johnson. “We are actively exploring ways to strengthen our awards program to improve opportunities for students.”

