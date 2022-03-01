Coastal GasLink Safety Week brings skills training to College of New Caledonia

During the week students in Prince George, Vanderhoof, Mackenzie, Fort. St. James and Burns Lake can earn free industry certifications. (Photo courtesy CNC)

Five College of New Caledonia (CNC) campuses will host a series of free industry certification courses during Coastal GasLink Safety Week happening March 14 to 20.

During the week students in Prince George, Vanderhoof, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Burns Lake can learn a range of skills and receive industry certified safety tickets supporting the needs of the labour market.

Courses include First Aid Level 1, fall protection, ground disturbance, hazard assessment, rigging and hoisting, pipeline construction safety training, transportation of dangerous goods, wilderness and bear awareness.

Coastal GasLink (CGL) Public Affairs Manager Kiel Giddens said TC Energy is “committed to leaving a legacy for decades to come” through skills development — having also invested in long-term education programs to “support Indigenous and local residents.”

Coastal GasLink Safety Week is part of a recent $150,000 investment from TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink Project. Part of the investment is to support CNC trades and technologies students with awards and part of the funding is for safety week — to support learners in area communities.

Since 2015, CGL has provided gifts totaling $400,000 to support CNC students through the “Pathway to Pipeline” CNC skills fund bursaries and free certifications.

CGL has also helped with new equipment for training in heavy mechanical, welding, metal fabrication, power engineering, electrical, carpentry and professional cooking.

CNC Vice President — Academic Chad Thompson said the College appreciates the support amid an increasing need for skilled workers in northern B.C.

“Safety is a top priority of any shop or jobsite. Anyone taking part in these free industry certifications available during Coastal GasLink Safety Week will not only increase their employability but ensure they can perform their work safely.”

Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person and online training. All in-person courses will operate using CNC’s COVID-19 safety plan and return-to-campus guidelines from the BC Government to support the health and safety of all participants.

Coastal GasLink Safety Week is open to CNC students and members of the public and space is limited.

For a full schedule of courses and to register you can visit https://cnc.bc.ca/cgl.

