Shown is the route the Coastal GasLink project will take up to Kitimat. (File photo)

Coastal GasLink work camp in Vanderhoof gets approved by the ALC

The work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport was first rejected by the commission in October last year

As tensions remain high over Coastal GasLink’s northern B.C. pipeline, a work camp has been approved to operate on the municipal airport property in Vanderhoof, the city has confirmed.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen told the Omineca Express that the Agricultural Land Comission, which oversees these types of applications, “has granted the district permission” for the work camp to operate behind the airport.

“The district is working with Coastal GasLink to ensure all ALC requirements are followed,” he said.

Last year in October, the ALC had rejected the joint application by the district and Coastal GasLink to build the work camp behind the municipal airport.

Documents detailing the decision stated that the commission could not find adequate reasons for building a work camp on Agricultural Land Reserve when it could be built on another piece of land that wasn’t on the reserve.

Other factors considered in the decision included agricultural utility and public comments on the project.

The district and pipeline company didn’t agree with the ALC’s evaluation and re-applied for the same parcel of land as the location for the work camp.

The Coastal GasLink project spans 670 kilometres from Groundbirch to the proposed LNG Canada export facility near Kitimat. The camp closest to Vanderhoof is in Lejac.

Green-lighting the latest work camp location comes amid turmoil between a group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and Coastal GasLink which sparked protests and demonstrations beginning last year.

The Omineca Express has reached out to Coastal GasLink and the ALC for a comment.

