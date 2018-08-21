Communication gap between EOC’s, Fort St. James

At an early morning Nak’azdli EOC meeting Chief Alex McKinnon was told to expect strong winds from the southeast. The winds are expected to blow more heavy smoke into Fort St. James over the next two days.

Chief and Council had considered rescinding the Nak’azdli evacuation order back to an alert but this new weather information has created a different set of variables to consider, before making that decision final. It will stay in the planning stages for now.

Chief and Council have been making decisions for their community members independent of the Fort St. James EOC.

“It’s been 9 or 10 days and the first time we were invited to their confidential meetings was yesterday,” McKinnon said.

When asked why they have not shared information to the Nak’azdli Chief or invited him to meetings, the Fort St. James EOC declined to comment. They offered an email address for updates instead.

“There has been a huge communication barrier and the district is getting more detailed information than we are,” Chief McKinnon said. “Nobody has been sharing information with Nak’azdli, and that’s been identified in more communities too. We need to communicate and share our information so we can all plan better, because we are all affected the same.”

Chief McKinnon shares all the information he receives from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations, PM meetings and a community meeting in Fraser Lake with his members.

He has travelled to Prince George, where most of his Nak’azdli members are seeking refuge from the harsh smoke conditions, to update them in person. Some members are as far away as Williams Lake.

“What causes panic is not knowing, so we are inclusive with our members,” Chief McKinnon said.

In a recent conversation with the prime minister, the Nak’azdli Chief demanded to be flown over the fire areas to get first-hand information. “I have trust issues because of this and I want to see for myself,” Chief McKinnon said. “I need to know how to protect my members.”

Chief McKinnon is hopeful he will get up in the air today to get a visual of the fires.

The Nak’azdli community is currently under an evacuation order by Chief and Council. There are over 700 members. 35 to 40 people have stayed behind and many are volunteering with the Nak’azdli EOC. Members who have stayed but are not volunteering, are asked not to leave their property.

Volunteers are working in the capacity of operations, security and water distribution. Volunteers wear reflective vests and wrist-bands so RCMP know they are part of the Nak’azdli EOC. “For the volunteers who have stayed behind we have started collecting health and dental records so if anything did happen, we can recover our members,” Chief Mckinnon said.