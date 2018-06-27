Slack resumes and all is well again

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

UPDATE: 9:52 a.m.

After several hours of connectivity issues Slack is back up and running.

Users of the popular communication app took to Twitter with their hilarious tales of having to speak to co-workers face-to-face, or email people, or go on coffee runs.

Slack did not give a reason for the outage.

Slack is down but I can't tell anyone that Slack is down because they're all on Slack — John Blackbourn 🇪🇺 (@johnbillion) June 27, 2018

The popular workplace communication service Slack came to a halt Wednesday after suffering a connectivity issue.

Slack is an acronym for ‘Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge’, which was created to bring people together to streamline work, automate tasks and bring connect employees of companies.

We're working hard to isolate the issue. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/jdzxIeLoWA — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) June 27, 2018

Started in 2014 in Vancouver, there are more than 8 million users of Slack currently online.

According to Slack’s Twitter account, the company is looking into the connectivity issue but did not provide a reason for the outage.

Workspaces around the world are complaining of the outage; however, Europe may be back up and running.

