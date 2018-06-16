Come Canada Day Weekend, the Binche Keyoh Society projects up to 800 participants in their fishing derby on Stuart Lake. (Photo/Binche Fishing Derby website)

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

When you first hear the words ‘fishing derby’, the majority of us immediately focus on those scaly creatures that dwell in the lakes and rivers that surround our respective communities. Others might picture a fun competition where they can test their skills out on the lake as the hot, summer sun beams down above you.

But, for the Binche Whut’en and the Binche Keyoh Society, their third annual Canada Day Weekend Fishing Derby is about far more than just the catch of the day.

It’s about spending quality time with your family, positive community initiatives and moving forward.

For Fort St. James councillor and manager of the Binche Keyoh Society Dave Birdi, the annual fishing derby is the perfect opportunity to showcase the community and the region in an extremely positive way.

“Binche is moving forward,” says Birdi. “When it comes to the fishing derby, it’s another example of the partnerships that we are building. With these partnerships, what we’re telling the communities, businesses and residents involved is essentially that Binche is open for business. These sponsorships and the support that we have received is a positive sign of us working together.”

From June 29 to July 2, $45,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs at the Canada Day Weekend Fishing Derby at Stuart Lake. Despite only being in its third year, the partnerships that Birdi mentioned, which include local businesses as well as magazines, newspapers, television and radio advertisements have attracted a lot of attention from around the province.

“Another thing that the fishing derby has done is helped local businesses,” says Birdi. “Through our advertising, we’re promoting the entire region, so it is not only Binche that will see the economic benefits, it will be the entire region.”

Kayla Pierre, the events coordinator for the Biche Keyoh Society says that there has been some interest from people from the United States as well, signalling that this years fishing derby could be the largest yet. With around 300 participants during the inaugural event and 550 participants coming last year, the Binche Keyoh society is projecting that there could be anywhere from 500 to 800 individuals making their way to Stuart Lake this year.

“There is a lot of excitement from the community,” says Pierre.

But for Birdi, this is no surprise. Due to the numerous community initiatives undertaken by the Binche Keyoh Society in recent years, Birdi believes that more and more reasons to visit the community are constantly popping up.

“Feedback we’ve received in the past is that there have not been enough campsites available in this region,” says Birdi. “People were not coming to Fort St. James or Binche, so now we have additional campsites. It’s another reason for people to come down this way.”

But for the entire community of Binche, the fishing derby is more than just a fishing derby. It’s a community celebration and an opportunity for families to gather together over the Canada Day weekend and spend quality time together. Furthermore, Birdi believes that the event offers something for everybody who attends.

“To promote family time, we have two nights of live musical performances that are free for everyone to enjoy,” says Birdi. “For some people who might have some trouble getting their kids out of the house, well here’s a video game competition for them,” says Birdi. “A bonus is that it is outdoors, so they are getting fresh air at the same time.”

“Whether it’s a young person or an older person, you can still come out to the lake, get some fresh air and have some quality time. We’re really trying to bring families together from all over,” says Birdi.

To promote this family friendly mentality, Birdi and the community have been working hard to ensure that event is affordable as well.

“We understand that people are always on a budget,” says Birdi. “Sometimes people decide not to attend events just because they can be expensive. On the other hand, to enjoy this family event, people won’t have to fork lots of money out. It’s a holiday people can afford.”

“With all the partnerships we have available, the tickets become virtually free,” says Birdi.

Binche Whut’en Chief Joshua Hallman also spoke on the importance of family at an event like this.

“It’s not just for adults, not just for fishermen,” says Hallman .We want the whole family, seniors, elders, women, the youth, all out there enjoying the nature and having some time with their families.”

In addition to the overarching goal of encapsulating quality family time for all, Hallman wants the fishing derby to showcase how the Binche community is constantly moving forward in collaboration with communities region wide.

“It’s not just about Binche, it’s about the whole region,” says Hallman. “We’re trying to bring the whole region and the communities together, all in the goal of working together. We always want to stay on the positive side. We’re not really looking at what has happened in the past. We want to move forward.”

Jessica Erickson, a member of the Binche Separation Committee and the Binche Leadership Team, believes that Binche has always had a strong sense of community, but events like this enforce the collaboration that they are working towards.

“I think that Binche has always had a certain community spirit about them, we’ve always had that,” says Erickson. “ I think that events like the fishing derby really allow us to share that spirit with everybody else. There’s a lot of great things that unfold with initiatives like the fishing derby and we just want to share that. It’s all about dissolving those lines, moving forward and working together.”

Ultimately, for the Binche community, the Canada Day Weekend Fishing Derby is about so much more than reeling in that perfect fish.

“We want to welcome everybody to the community over the weekend,” says Hallman. “It’s about having fun and enjoying quality time.”

“We want to show that we can work together and show that independent communities can come together and work together to achieve something and to bring more to this region,” says Hallman. “That’s what we’re doing.”

For more information regarding the Binche Whut’en Canada Day Fishing Derby, visit www.binchefishingderby.ca

Previous story
Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple
Next story
Funding made available for off-road vehicle trails

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and… Continue reading

Fort St. James Taekwon Do enjoys success at provincials

The Fort St. James Family Taekwon Do team has achieved enormous success… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

B.C. begins its attempt to return to CFL playoffs with a date against the Montreal Alouettes

Most Read