Community comes together to raise money for Fort St. James Search and Rescue

The Fort St. James Search and rescue team is our Community Builder of the Month

Fort St. James Search and Rescue reached their fundraising goal of $500,000 to buy a new building as a base of operations and to store equipment. Search and rescue director Shelby Oe said the new central location will allow for faster response times and more of a presence in the community.

“It’s been a real team effort and we couldn’t have done it without everybody,” Oe said. “We’ve had people from the community come together and put together fundraisers for us which has taken a huge workload off of us.”

Residents put together a live art auction and on Saturday, April 23 and there was a community dinner organized to help get to the fundraising finish line. The recycling depot set things up so that residents could bring empty cans and bottles to the depot and donate the refund to search and rescue. “It’s community support from all over,” Oe said.

The search and rescue team provides emergency services to Fort St. James and surrounding communities, often helping the RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services with incidents involving missing or lost persons, medical extrications, natural disasters, body recoveries and wildfire evacuations.

A central location would help improve service to outdoor professionals and recreationalists and support training activities, education, and community involvement, Oe said. The building could also serve as a multipurpose emergency operations centre where Emergency Management BC could set up an office during flooding or for wildfires.

Oe grew up in Vanderhoof. She studied Natural Resource Environmental Technology at CNC in Prince George and became a registered forest technologist through the Association of BC Forest Professionals. She moved to Fort St. James in 2016, where she works with the Ministry of Forests and has been a part of the search and rescue team since 2017.

“After hearing all the stories and things that search and rescue does, I thought it was a good fit for me,” Oe said. “I love to be outside and I love to help people.” She estimates search and rescue now has around 12 active volunteers and up to 20 including those who help out “when it’s all hands on deck.”

Oe said the work can be both difficult and rewarding. Searches can range from finding people who are lost or disoriented in the wilderness, stuck on a backroad or having a medical emergency.“That’s been children, adults, people who are recreating or people who are working.”

She said when a search doesn’t have a “positive outcome” in terms of bringing a person back safely, those searches are still important because they give families and friends some closure.

“There’s not one search that I’ve forgotten about,” Oe said. “There’s not one name that I’ve forgotten about for searches that I’ve been on, and people that we’ve helped out and looked for. I never forget them.”

Search and rescue services are free and by referral from agencies like the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service or the BC Coroners Service.“We don’t want people to ever be worried about calling and getting help from us. The way to do that is to call 9-1-1. Explain the emergency situation you’re in and from there the RCMP will activate search and rescue,” Oe said.

“We’ll get a call and then get on to our response.”

