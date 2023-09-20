Connaught Street become flashpoint of SOGI curriculum protest in Vanderhoof

Protesters of the provincial sexual orientation and gender identities (SOGI) curriculum took to the streets in Vanderhoof, Sept. 20. Members of the Good Neighbours Committee also participated in a counter-protest in support of LGBTQ2SIA+ youth and SOGI-inclusive education at the venue.(Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express) The nation-wide protests argued that this curriculum used in schools across the province since 2016, subject children to disturbing and vulgar content. Meanwhile counter-protesters say the anti-SOGI group are fuelled by ” fear, disinformation and conspiracy theories”. (Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express) Aside from Vanderhoof in northwestern B.C., there was an anti-SOGI rally in Prince Rupert and one in Terrace.(Orlanthia Habsburg/ Omineca Express)

Protesters of the provincial sexual orientation and gender identities (SOGI) curriculum took to the streets in Vanderhoof today (Sept. 20).

The anti- SOGI group assembled outside the District of Vanderhoof and School District 91 offices on Connaught Street. Their appearance was just one of many across the country assembled under the “1 Million March 4 Children” grouping. The group was advocating for the removal of the SOGI curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.

Members of the Good Neighbours Committee also participated in a counter-protest in support of LGBTQ2SIA+ youth and SOGI-inclusive education at the venue. GNC also held a debriefing session for those in need of counselling services later during the day.

The nation-wide protests argued that this curriculum used in schools across the province since 2016, subject children to disturbing and vulgar content. Meanwhile counter-protesters say the anti-SOGI group are fuelled by ” fear, disinformation and conspiracy theories,”

Northwestern B.C. political representatives also weighed in on both sides of the SOGI debate.

“It’s deeply troubling to see the rise of anti-trans hate across Canada. I want LGBTQ+ youth in our region to know I’ve got their backs, and that we’ll keep working to ensure they’re safe and their rights are respected,” said NDP Skeena–Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach.

B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad, who is also the MLA for the Nechako Lakes riding, said he would eliminate the current SOGI curriculum, calling it a distraction and divisive.

“Kids must be taught how to think — not what to think. We must allow parents and families to raise their own children how they see fit,” he said.

The “1 Million March 4 Children” listed close to 30 protest locations in B.C.

Aside from Vanderhoof in northwestern B.C., there was an anti-SOGI rally in Prince Rupert and one in Terrace.

– With files from Rod Link